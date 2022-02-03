Nordic Combined-Norway's Riiber rocked by positive COVID test

ZHANGJIAKOU, China, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Norway's Pyeongchang Olympics Nordic Combined silver medallist Jarl Magnus Riiber has tested positive for COVID-19, dealing another blow to their Beijing Games medal hopes on Thursday.

The 24-year-old, currently second in the Nordic Combined World Cup standings behind Austria's Johannes Lamparter, was widely tipped to be on the podium again following his team silver four years ago but he is now in isolation.

Getting out will require two negative COVID tests and Riiber's positive has cast doubt on the participation of others in Norway's team deemed to be possible close contacts, including biathletes Johannes Thingnes Boe and Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold.

"We believe we have a good picture of the situation, and that we have identified the relevant close contacts," Norway team physician Aasne Fenne Hoksrud said in a statement.

"What is important now is that everyone is very careful with the infection control measures, and is extra careful going forward. The virus is insidious, and we are doing what we can to put a stop to further spread," she added.

The first Nordic Combined event begins on Sunday.

Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Ken Ferris

