Nordic countries to make joint bid for women's Euro 2025

April 6 (Reuters) - The Nordic countries of Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden announced on Wednesday that they will launch a joint bid to host the 2025 European Women's Championship, formally entering a crowded field to secure the tournament.

The joint bid is supported by the Faroe Islands and Iceland, and a final version will be submitted in October.

"All Nordic football associations agree about the importance of organising major championships in our countries, and together we have great ambitions for the development of women's football," said Karl-Erik Nilsson, president of the Swedish Football Association (SvFF).

"We know that a UEFA Women's Euro in the Nordic countries will strengthen the women's football, and become an unforgettable experience for both players and supporters."

Poland, Switzerland, Ukraine and France are also in the race to host the 16-team event, with the winning bid expected to be selected at the end of this year.

The next edition of the women's European Championship, originally scheduled for 2021 but postponed by 12 months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is to be held in England in July this year.

Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk; Editing by Kim Coghill

