Norris best of the Brits after shaking off tonsillitis

Formula One F1 - Monaco Grand Prix - Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco - May 28, 2022 McLaren's Lando Norris reacts after the qualifier Pool via REUTERS/Christian Bruna

MONACO, May 28 (Reuters) - Lando Norris qualified fifth for Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix and ahead of Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell despite still not feeling 100% after a bout of tonsillitis.

The 22-year-old McLaren driver struggled with sickness in last weekend's Spanish Grand Prix, although he still finished eighth, and has spent this week recovering.

"I think Monaco is a track where you want to feel 100% and I still don't feel 100% to be honest," said the Briton, who at least felt comfortable in the car and confident.

"It's tough, it takes a lot of energy out of you this circuit but it's all worth it at the same time. It's a lot of fun, especially when you have a good result, it always make it that extra bit better.

"I'm happy but I still need to recover tonight to make sure I do a good job tomorrow."

Norris, who had been fifth fastest in second practice on Friday and sixth on Saturdayin the final session before qualifying, said he would be drinking plenty of fluids and catching up on sleep.

He has also been limiting interviews, talking as little as possible and getting support from the team doctor and his personal trainer.

While he was happy with his effort, team mate Daniel Ricciardo had nothing to celebrate as he qualified a disappointing 14th.

The Australian has been consistently out-performed by Norris this season and there are signs the team are getting increasingly frustrated.

"I just couldn't build and get the grip and find that big step... that's still the struggle," said the disappointed driver.

"Unfortunately another not great quali for Monaco."

Nico Rosberg, the retired 2006 world champion, told Sky Sports television he sympathised.

"Daniel was just a couple of years ago a top-three or four driver in F1, and it's so difficult to explain what happened," said the German. "I really feel for him because this is a painful situation."

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Christian Radnedge and Clare Fallon

