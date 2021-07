Athletics - Diamond League - Rome - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - September 17, 2020 Norway's Karsten Warholm goes on to win the men's 400m hurdles REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

July 1 (Reuters) - Norway's Karsten Warholm set a world record in the men's 400 metres hurdles in front of his home crowd at the Diamond League meeting in Oslo on Thursday.

The 25-year-old twice world champion broke the record - which had lasted since 1992, four years before he was born - with a time of 46.70 seconds.

Reporting by Amy Tennery, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.