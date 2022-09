Norwegian Svindal diagnosed with testicular cancer

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine World Ski Championships - Men's Downhill - Are, Sweden - February 9, 2019 Silver medalist NorwayÕs Aksel Lund Svindal celebrates with his medal REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Two-time Olympic gold medallist Aksel Lund Svindal said he has been diagnosed with testicular cancer.

"The last few weeks have been different. But I'm able to say weeks and not months because of great medical help, a little luck and a good decision," Svindal said on Instagram.

He added that the cancer was caught early and the prognosis looked very good.

The 39-year-old skier struck gold in the super-G at the 2010 Vancouver Games and in the downhill eight years later in Pyeongchang. He also owns five world championship golds.

Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk, editing by Pritha Sarkar

