Nottingham Forest sign defender Aurier on free transfer

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - October 4, 2020 Tottenham Hotspur's Serge Aurier celebrates scoring their fifth goal Pool via REUTERS/Alex Livesey

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Ivory Coast defender Serge Aurier following the expiry of his contract at Villarreal, the promoted Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

The right back becomes Forest's 22nd signing this summer.

"Nottingham Forest is delighted to confirm the signing of Ivory Coast captain Serge Aurier, subject to Visa approval," the club said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Aurier, 29, previously played in the Premier League during a four-year spell with Tottenham Hotspur before moving to Villarreal in October last year.

He made 24 appearances for the Spanish side last season, including five times in the Champions League as they reached the last four of the competition.

Steve Cooper's Forest, 19th in the league standings with four points from six games, travel to Leeds United on Monday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.