Novak Djokovic included in Australian Open draw

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic gestures as he practices at Melbourne Park as questions remain over the legal battle regarding his visa to play in the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, January 13, 2022. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

MELBOURNE, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic was confirmed in the official draw for the Australian Open men's tournament on Thursday despite uncertainty over whether the government will cancel his visa for a second time.

Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke is weighing exercising discretionary powers to revoke Djokovic's visa, which could scuttle the Serbian superstar's bid for a record 21st major title and 10th at Melbourne Park. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by John Mair and Ian Ransom; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.