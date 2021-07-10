Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Factbox: Novak Djokovic v Matteo Berrettini - road to Wimbledon final and key stats

2 minute read
1/2

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 9, 2021 Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his semi final match against Canada's Denis Shapovalov REUTERS/Paul Childs

July 10 (Reuters) - A look at the road to the Wimbledon final for Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Italy's Matteo Berrettini ahead of Sunday's title showdown on Centre Court (prefix number denotes seeding).

1-NOVAK DJOKOVIC

Age: 34

Nation: Serbia

ATP ranking: 1

Grand Slam titles: 19 (Australian Open 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021; French Open 2016, 2021; Wimbledon 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019; U.S. Open 2011, 2015, 2018)

ROAD TO FINAL

First round: Jack Draper (Britain) 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-2

Second round: Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 6-3 6-3 6-3

Third round: Denis Kudla (U.S.) 6-4 6-3 7-6(7)

Fourth round: 17-Cristian Garin (Chile) 6-2 6-4 6-2

Quarter-finals: Marton Fucsovics (Hungary) 6-3 6-4 6-4

Semi-finals: 10-Denis Shapovalov (Canada) 7-6(3) 7-5 7-5

7-MATTEO BERRETTINI

Age: 25

Nation: Italy

ATP ranking: 9

Grand Slam titles: 0

ROAD TO FINAL

First round: Guido Pella (Argentina) 6-4 3-6 6-4 6-0

Second round: Botic Van De Zandschulp (Netherlands) 6-3 6-4 7-6(4)

Third round: Aljaz Bedene (Slovenia) 6-4 6-4 6-4

Fourth round: Ilya Ivashka (Belarus) 6-4 6-3 6-1

Quarter-finals: 16-Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada) 6-3 5-7 7-5 6-3

Semi-finals: Hubert Hurkacz (Poland) 6-3 6-0 6-7(3) 6-4

TOURNAMENT STATISTICS DJOKOVIC BERRETTINI

Aces 63 101

Fastest serve speed 125 mph 139 mph

Double faults 17 12

First-serve points won 85% 82%

Winners 190 254

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Djokovic leads 2-0

Previous meetings

2021 Djokovic def. Berrettini 6-3 6-2 6-7(5) 7-5 French Open, clay

2019 Djokovic def. Berrettini 6-2 6-1 ATP Finals, hard

Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 5:29 PM UTCBarty emulates idol Goolagong to claim first Wimbledon title

Ash Barty joined an illustrious list of Australian names etched on Wimbledon silverware as she beat Karolina Pliskova in a nerve-shredding final to become the first woman from Down Under to win the singles title for 41 years on Saturday.

SportsDjokovic faces Berrettini hurdle in his leap towards history
SportsStars aligned for Barty's Wimbledon miracle
SportsMollema claims vintage Tour de France victory with solo raid
SportsMLB roundup: Indians get another walk-off vs. Royals