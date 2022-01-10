Nuggets acquire Rodney McGruder from Pistons for Bol Bol

Mar 15, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Rodney McGruder (17) dribbles toward San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) during the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

2022-01-10 21:05:42 GMT+00:00 - The Denver Nuggets acquired guard Rodney McGruder and a 2022 second-round draft pick from the Detroit Pistons on Monday in exchange for center Bol Bol.

McGruder, 30, is in his second season with the Pistons after spending time with the Miami Heat (2016-19) and Los Angeles Clippers (2019-20). In 17 games this season, the 6-foot-4 guard is averaging 2.5 points over 9.5 minutes per game.

He has career averages of 5.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 251 games (118 starts).

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The Pistons are gaining size in the 7-foot-2 Bol, something that has been lacking on their roster.

Bol, 22, was the 44th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. He has appeared in only 53 games (two starts), averaging 2.7 points and 1.2 rebounds over 6.2 minutes per game.

In 14 games with the Nuggets this season, he's averaging 5.8 minutes, 2.4 points and 1.4 rebounds game. He is a son of former NBA center Manute Bol.

--Field Level Media

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.