Nuggets-Warriors game postponed

Dec 26, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone watches game action against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

2021-12-30 22:11:15 GMT+00:00 - The Denver Nuggets' home game Thursday against the Golden State Warriors was postponed hours before the scheduled tipoff due to COVID-19 protocol.

"The Nuggets do not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with the game against the Warriors," the NBA said in a statement.

The Nuggets made the announcement Thursday afternoon on social media but did not provide further details.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Earlier in the day, reports said that Denver coach Michael Malone had entered the protocol. The Nuggets began the day with three players on the COVID-19 list: Jeff Green, Bones Hyland and Zeke Nnaji.

Four other players were deemed questionable entering Thursday: Aaron Gordon (hamstring), Monte Morris (knee), Austin Rivers (thumb) and Vlatko Cancar (non-COVID illness). Eight healthy players are required for a team to compete.

Golden State, meanwhile, is without Draymond Green, Damion Lee and Moses Moody due to COVID-19.

--Field Level Media

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.