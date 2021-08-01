Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Sports

Ocon takes his first F1 win in Hungary with Alpine

Formula One F1 - Hungarian Grand Prix - Hungaroring, Budapest, Hungary - August 1, 2021 Alpine's Esteban Ocon crosses the line to win the race REUTERS/David W Cerny

BUDAPEST, Aug 1 (Reuters) - French driver Esteban Ocon took his first Formula One victory with Renault-owned Alpine on Sunday in a Hungarian Grand Prix that was stopped and re-started after first lap chaos.

Sebastian Vettel took second for Aston Martin with Mercedes' seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton completing the podium after starting on pole position and then having to fight back from last

Hamilton re-took the Formula One championship lead from Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

