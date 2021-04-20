Injury-plagued tight end Jordan Reed is retiring after seven seasons in the NFL, the former Pro Bowl selection said Tuesday.

Reed, 30, never played a full slate of games and missed the entire 2019 season due to complications from a concussion suffered in the preseason. It was the seventh documented concussion dating back to his college career at Florida. Reed said the lingering effects were the reason for his decision.

"I was pretty sure I was going to keep playing; I was feeling good about where I was at," Reed told ESPN on Tuesday. "But then I had some lingering effects and sought out professional help to get diagnosed. They told me it was not a good idea to keep playing. I agreed with them.

"If I didn't have any symptoms, I would have kept playing," Reed told the network. "I'm OK with it because I know the reason why I'm making the choice is for family and my children, so I can be there for them."

Knee and toe injuries also often sidelined the 6-foot-2 Reed.

Reed played in 10 games (one start) last season in San Francisco after six seasons with the Washington franchise, which drafted him in the third round in 2013. Reed made the Pro Bowl in 2016 despite playing just 12 games. He caught 66 passes for 686 yards and six touchdowns.

His best statistical season came in 2015 when he had 87 receptions for 952 yards and 11 TDs, all career highs. He played in 14 games that season, also a career best. Three seasons he played in 10 games or fewer.

Reed finishes with 28 career TDs in 75 games (36 starts).

(Field Level Media)

