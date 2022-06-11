Golf: Ogletree banks $120,000 for coming last in LIV Series opener

Golf - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club - Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - November 12, 2020 Andy Ogletree of the U.S. on the 11th tee during the first round REUTERS/Brian Snyder

ST ALBANS, June 11 (Reuters) - If anything summed up the absurd amounts of cash being lobbed at the new LIV Golf Invitational Series it was the $120,000 cheque handed to Andy Ogletree for coming dead last on Saturday.

Had the 24-year-old American been playing on the PGA Tour this week he would have been heading home after two rounds contemplating a financial loss for his efforts.

But with no cuts and prizemoney supercharged by the backing of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, the former U.S. amateur champion enjoyed easily his biggest pay day -- no mean feat considering he was 24 over par for his three rounds at the opening event at The Centurion near London.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

According to the PGA Tour, which Ogletree joined after turning professional in 2020, he has career earnings of $38,000.

He will no longer be able to play on the PGA Tour after the organisation on Thursday moved to suspend all the players who had jumped on board the LIV bandwagon.

For a player forging a career, getting barred from the PGA Tour would usually amount to financial suicide.

Yet if Ogletree plays in the remaining six individual events this year, even finishing last in all of them, he will be looking at earnings of close to $1 million.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.