2021-07-14 14:54:19 GMT+00:00 - Frank Solich retired after 16 seasons as head coach at Ohio to focus on his health.

The 76-year-old previously coached at Nebraska, where he replaced Tom Osborne in 1998 and posted a 58-19 record with the Cornhuskers.

Ohio had two winning seasons in 22 years prior to Solich's arrival. He led the program to 11 bowl games.

