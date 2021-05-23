SportsOldest major champions
List of the oldest winners in the four championships that comprise the modern grand slam, following Phil Mickelson's victory at the PGA Championship on Sunday:
Phil Mickelson - 50 years, 11 months - 2021 PGA Championship
Julius Boros - 48-4 - 1968 PGA Championship
Tom Morris Sr. - 46-3 - 1867 British Open
Jack Nicklaus - 46-2 - 1986 Masters
Jerry Barber - 45-3 - 1961 PGA Championship
Hale Irwin - 45-0 - 1990 U.S. Open
Lee Trevino - 44-8 - 1984 PGA Championship
Roberto De Vicenzo - 44-0 - 1967 British Open
Harry Vardon - 44-0 - 1914 British Open
Raymond Floyd - 43-9 - 1986 U.S. Open
Ted Ray - 43-4 - 1920 U.S. Open
Tom Morris Sr. 43-3 - 1864 British Open
Ben Crenshaw - 43-2 - 1995 Masters
