SportsOldest major champions

Andrew Both
List of the oldest winners in the four championships that comprise the modern grand slam, following Phil Mickelson's victory at the PGA Championship on Sunday:

Phil Mickelson - 50 years, 11 months - 2021 PGA Championship

Julius Boros - 48-4 - 1968 PGA Championship

Tom Morris Sr. - 46-3 - 1867 British Open

Jack Nicklaus - 46-2 - 1986 Masters

Jerry Barber - 45-3 - 1961 PGA Championship

Hale Irwin - 45-0 - 1990 U.S. Open

Lee Trevino - 44-8 - 1984 PGA Championship

Roberto De Vicenzo - 44-0 - 1967 British Open

Harry Vardon - 44-0 - 1914 British Open

Raymond Floyd - 43-9 - 1986 U.S. Open

Ted Ray - 43-4 - 1920 U.S. Open

Tom Morris Sr. 43-3 - 1864 British Open

Ben Crenshaw - 43-2 - 1995 Masters

Sports · 11:31 PM UTCFifty and fabulous: Mickelson defies age to win PGA Championship

Phil Mickelson turned back the clock to secure a two-shot victory over Brooks Koepka and South African Louis Oosthuizen at the PGA Championship on Sunday and become the oldest major winner in history aged 50.

