Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Olympic-Beach volleyball-Japan win opener by default as COVID-hit Czechs withdraw

1 minute read

TOKYO, July 24 (Reuters) - Japan's Miki Ishii and Megumi Murakami won the first women's match of the beach volleyball tournament at the Tokyo Olympics by default after their Czech opponents withdrew due to COVID-19.

Marketa Nausch-Slukova tested positive earlier this week, forcing her and partner Barbora Hermannova to pull out and hand the hosts a 2-0 victory.

Six members of the Czech Olympic team have tested positive so far and the country's Olympic Committee had launched an investigation into a charter flight bringing athletes to Tokyo. read more

Slukova, who finished fifth at the London Olympics in 2012, and Hermannova are the world's 16th ranked pair.

Slukova's husband and coach Simon Nausch, and men's beach volleyball player Ondrej Perusic, have also tested positive.

Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · July 23, 2021 · 7:31 PM UTCSuperstar Osaka lights flame as Japan's COVID-hit Games open

Japan's global superstar Naomi Osaka on Friday lit the Olympic cauldron to mark the start of Tokyo 2020, in an opening ceremony shorn of glitz and overshadowed by a pandemic but defined by hope, tradition and gestures of diversity.

SportsSwimming-The Russians are back -- and hunting gold
SportsU.S. women's team files appeal in gender discrimination lawsuit
SportsCleveland team to change name to Guardians from Indians
SportsU.S. lawmakers urge IOC to delay or move China's 2022 Winter Olympics