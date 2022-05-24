Olympic champion Jacobs withdraws from Eugene Diamond League meet

May 24 (Reuters) - Italy's double Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs has withdrawn from this weekend's Diamond League meeting in Eugene, Oregon, due to a muscle injury, Italy's athletics federation (FIDAL) said.

The federation said Jacobs picked up the injury in his 100 metres win last week at a meet in Savona, Italy.

Speaking after the race, which was his first over 100 metres since claiming gold in Tokyo, Jacobs said he had struggled and that he lacked sharpness.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"The federal medical staff has prescribed the two-time Tokyo Olympic champion 10 days of rest and combined rehabilitation protocol," FIDAL said in a statement.

"Jacobs will therefore remain in Rome where, with coach Paolo Camossi, he will proceed to full recovery in view of future appointments."

Jacobs became the first Italian to win Olympic 100 metres gold in Tokyo last August, setting a European record time of 9.80 seconds in the final, before adding a second gold to his collection in the 4x100 metres relay.

He ended his 2021 season early citing exhaustion and returned to the track in February.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.