Olympic champion Schauffele clinches Presidents Cup for U.S.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sep 24, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Team USA golfer Xander Schauffele celebrates after making his putt on the 15th green during the four-ball match play of the Presidents Cup golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept 25 (Reuters) - The United States clinched their ninth consecutive Presidents Cup on Sunday when Olympic champion Xander Schauffele beat Canada's Corey Conners 1-up in the singles to register the winning point against the Internationals.

Needing 4-1/2 points from 12 singles matches to reach the winning total of 15-1/2 the U.S. got the job done early with five contests still to be completed.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Steve Keating in Charlotte. Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.