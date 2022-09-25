1 minute read
Olympic champion Schauffele clinches Presidents Cup for U.S.
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept 25 (Reuters) - The United States clinched their ninth consecutive Presidents Cup on Sunday when Olympic champion Xander Schauffele beat Canada's Corey Conners 1-up in the singles to register the winning point against the Internationals.
Needing 4-1/2 points from 12 singles matches to reach the winning total of 15-1/2 the U.S. got the job done early with five contests still to be completed.
Reporting by Steve Keating in Charlotte. Editing by Toby Davis
