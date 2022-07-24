Olympic champion Warner out of decathlon after injury

EUGENE, Ore., July 23 (Reuters) - Canada's Olympic champion Damian Warner sustained an injury running the 400 metres event in the decathlon at the World Championships on Saturday, ending his bid for a first world title.

Warner was leading the competition when he pulled up with what appeared to be a hamstring injury and fell to the track. American Ayden Owens-Delerme clocked a personal best of 45.07 to take the overall lead.

(This story has been refiled to 'Damian' in first paragraph)

