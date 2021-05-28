Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Olympic coronavirus guidelines to be set for each event, official says

The logo of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games that have been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, is seen through signboards, at Tokyo Metropolitan Government Office building in Tokyo, Japan January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Olympic coronavirus guidelines are being drawn up for each separate sports competition, a Tokyo 2020 senior official said at a briefing held on Friday.

Olympic organisers have released coronavirus prevention measures, which have been criticised by some critics as insufficient.

The once-delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are scheduled to start on July 23, even as concerns mount that holding the sporting event amid a pandemic would lead to an outbreak of coronavirus cases.

