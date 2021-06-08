Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Olympic media will be closely monitored during Games, says Tokyo 2020 President

Seiko Hashimoto, President of the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, delivers a speech during an unveiling event of the items that will be used during the victory ceremonies of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Pool

Media covering the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will be closely monitored to ensure they do not leave pre-registered areas such as hotels and sports venues, Tokyo 2020 President Hashimoto said on Tuesday.

She spoke of clarifying COVID-19 countermeasures relating to media covering the Games in opening remarks ahead of a Tokyo 2020 executive board meeting.

With Japan still struggling to contain a fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the Summer Games had seen opposition from the public over concerns that the sporting event could lead to more infections and overload medical facilities.

