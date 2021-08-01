Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Olympics Accreditation revoked for six people after violating rules

Traffic signs are seen at the athletes' village for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Japan, July 22, 2021. REUTERS/Naoki Ogura REFILE - QUALITY REPEAT

TOKYO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The chief of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee said on Sunday six Games-related people had their accreditation revoked for violating rules imposed to hold safe Games amid the pandemic.

One person from overseas has been hospitalised but not in a serious condition, Toshiro Muto also said at a press briefing.

