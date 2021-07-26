Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Olympics - Basketball 3x3-Japan men mauled by Serbia, women fall to China

2 minute read
1/4

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Basketball 3x3 - Men - Pool A - Serbia v Japan - Aomi Urban Sports Park, Tokyo, Japan - July 26, 2021. Mihailo Vasic of Serbia in action with Ryuto Yasuoka of Japan during the match. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - Serbia notched a thumping victory over host nation Japan on Monday to remain undefeated in the Olympic men's 3x3 basketball tournament.

The top-seeded Serbian squad, led by Dusan Domovic Bulut, improved to 5-0 in the round-robin stage of the sport's Olympic debut.

Japan slid to 1-4 after several narrow losses in the tournament, now in its third day at the Aomi Urban Sports Park in Tokyo.

"We're missing opportunities. We're not competing like we know how," said Japan's Ira Brown, who was held to just one point in his team's 11-21 loss.

Bulut led his team with seven points, including three two-point shots.

In a morning match, China toppled Japan 15-12 on flawless free throws and aggressive rebounds from Wang Lili.

"We were too obsessed with our own style," said Japan's Stephanie Mawuli. "Our speed and timing didn't match up."

The United States leads the women's division with a perfect 4-0 record after beating the Russian Olympic Committee on Sunday. The U.S. team will face Italy and China on Monday.

Romanian women secured their first win on Monday when Sonia Ursu hit a two-pointer to seal a 22-14 victory over winless Mongolia.

Meanwhile, the Chinese men's squad picked up their first win with an upset 21-20 victory over Belgium.

With an Olympics debut, 3x3 is looking to boost its global profile as a faster-paced, more compact alternative to basketball.

DJs play hip-hop music throughout competition 3x3 games, in keeping with the sport's urban roots.

The medal matches will take place on Wednesday.

Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 6:04 AM UTCAussie 'Terminator' takes gold as pool duel with Ledecky surpasses the hype

The great pool rivalry between Australia and the U.S. passed to a new generation on Monday when a 20-year-old known as "Terminator" hunted down the U.S. dominator of women's distance swimming in a dramatic 400m freestyle final in Tokyo.

SportsSwimming-United States win men's 4 x 100 freestyle relay
SportsGymnastics-U.S. and Russia set for showdown in women's final
SportsTennis-Osaka strolls into third round at Games
SportsTokyo Games cameras to focus on sporting performance

Coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Games by the official Olympic broadcaster will focus only on athletes' performances and adopt a more gender-neutral approach to filming than may have been the case in the past, its CEO said on Monday.