Olympics Czech beach volleyball trainer tests positive for COVID-19, third case in team

PRAGUE, July 20 (Reuters) - Czech beach volleyball trainer Simon Nausch has tested positive for COVID-19, the Czech Olympic team said on Tuesday.

Nausch is the third member of the Czech delegation to be confirmed with the virus. On Monday, beach volleyball player Ondrej Perusic recorded a positive test.

Nausch and Perusic have both left the Olympic village to isolate, their team said.

Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Andrew Heavens

