Olympics Czech beach volleyball trainer tests positive for COVID-19, third case in team
PRAGUE, July 20 (Reuters) - Czech beach volleyball trainer Simon Nausch has tested positive for COVID-19, the Czech Olympic team said on Tuesday.
Nausch is the third member of the Czech delegation to be confirmed with the virus. On Monday, beach volleyball player Ondrej Perusic recorded a positive test.
Nausch and Perusic have both left the Olympic village to isolate, their team said.
