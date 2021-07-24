Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Sports

Olympics Fencing Hungarian Szilagyi wins gold in men's sabre individual

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Fencing - Men's Individual Sabre - Gold medal match - Makuhari Messe Hall B - Chiba, Japan - July 24, 2021. Aron Szilagyi of Hungary celebrates winning gold as he holds the flag of Hungary REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

TOKYO, July 24 (Reuters) - Hungarian Aron Szilagyi, 31, won gold in the men's individual sabre fencing competition on Saturday, becoming the first man ever to win three gold fencing medals in an individual discipline.

Luigi Samele of Italy took silver and Kim Jung-hwan of South Korea claimed bronze.

Reporting by Sakura Murakami; editing by John Stonestreet

