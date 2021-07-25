Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Olympics Gymnastics-US' Simone Biles fails to qualify for uneven bars finals

1 minute read

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Gymnastics - Artistic - Women's Uneven Bars - Qualification - Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - July 25, 2021. Simone Biles of the United States in action on the uneven bars. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

TOKYO, July 25 (Reuters) - Simone Biles, the reigning Olympic all-around champion who won four gold medals in Rio and was widely expected to substantially top that number during the Tokyo Games, on Sunday failed to qualify for the finals in the uneven bars.

She has still qualified in the beam, floor, all-around and vault, meaning that if the U.S. team - currently in second place - takes gold, she could potentially win five golds.

Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 12:27 PM UTCJudo-Abe siblings take golds on same day in Tokyo, in moment of Olympic history

Japanese judoka Uta Abe triumphed in the women's 52kg category in Tokyo on Sunday, hours before her brother Hifumi took gold in the men's 66kg final, making history as the first siblings to win gold medals on the same day.

SportsMLB roundup: Angels' Patrick Sandoval loses no-hit bid in 9th
SportsBiles fails to qualify for bars at Tokyo Games
SportsTaekwondo-US's Zolotic wins women's -57kg gold medal
SportsFencing-US fencer Lee Kiefer wins gold in women's foil individual