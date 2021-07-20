Olympics - Japanese emperor to meet IOC's Bach on Thursday

TOKYO, July 20 (Reuters) - Japan's Emperor Naruhito will meet International Olympic Committee head Thomas Bach on Thursday, the day before the postponed 2020 Olympics are due to open, Kyodo news agency reported.

Japanese media said Naruhito, who has spoken of his memories of the 1964 Olympics that Tokyo hosted, will attend the opening ceremony on Friday.

