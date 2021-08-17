Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
From Olympics to MLB: David Robertson reaches deal with Rays

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Baseball - Men - Round 2 Repechage - Dominican Republic v United States - Yokohama Baseball Stadium, Yokohama, Japan - August 4, 2021. David Robertson of the United States in action. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

2021-08-17 00:58:42 GMT+00:00 - The Tampa Bay Rays agreed to terms on a contract with reliever David Robertson on Monday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the Rays for Robertson, who is fresh off competing in the Tokyo Olympics. The 36-year-old right-hander pitched three innings and recorded a 6.00 ERA as the United States secured the silver medal.

"Excited and grateful for the opportunity to be with the Rays!! #RaysUp," Robertson wrote on Twitter.

Robertson, who will report to Triple-A Durham, last pitched in the majors in 2019. He was 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA while appearing in seven games with the Philadelphia Phillies before undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Robertson owns a 53-33 record with a 2.90 ERA in 661 relief appearances with the New York Yankees (2008-14, 2017-18) and Chicago White Sox (2015-17). He was an All-Star in 2011.

--Field Level Media

