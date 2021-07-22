Sports
Olympics Opening ceremony director dismissed after past comments on Holocaust, Tokyo 2020 says
TOKYO, July 22 (Reuters) - The director of the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics has been dismissed, organisers said on Thursday, following news reports about his past comments on the Holocaust.
Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto told a briefing that Kentaro Kobayashi had been dismissed because of past comments that made fun of a tragedy.
