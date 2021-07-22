Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Olympics Opening ceremony director dismissed after past comments on Holocaust, Tokyo 2020 says

1 minute read

The Olympic Rings are seen in front of the skyline during sunset, three days ahead of the official opening of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

TOKYO, July 22 (Reuters) - The director of the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics has been dismissed, organisers said on Thursday, following news reports about his past comments on the Holocaust.

Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto told a briefing that Kentaro Kobayashi had been dismissed because of past comments that made fun of a tragedy.

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Writing by David Dolan Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 4:19 AM UTCOpening ceremony director fired over Holocaust joke on Games eve

On the eve of the Tokyo Games, organisers fired the director of the opening ceremony over a joke he made about the Holocaust, while media reported former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a memorable advocate for the Tokyo Games, would skip the showpiece event.

SportsSoftball-U.S. beats Canada as Abbott strikes out nine
SportsMLB roundup: Rays earn walk-off win over Orioles
SportsWinning trust will be harder than winning medals for USA Gymnastics
SportsTennis-Djokovic to start quest for Tokyo gold against 139th-ranked Dellien