Olympics-Reactions to Russian skater Valieva failing drug test taken before Games

BEIJING, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Following are reactions to Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, who won gold in the team event at the Beijing Olympics on Monday, but failed a test for a banned substance before the Games:

INTERNATIONAL SKATING UNION

"The International Skating Union (ISU) duly noted the press release issued by the International Testing Agency (ITA) and at this time it has nothing to add other than the below.

"The ISU will exercise its right to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) the decision of the RUSADA Disciplinary Anti Doping Committee of February 9 to lift the provisional suspension and to ask CAS to reinstate the provisional suspension.

"As this is an ongoing legal case, the ISU will not comment further."

CANADIAN OLYMPIC COMMITTEE

"We have the same questions as everyone else about the team figure skating case.

"It's important that a fair process unfolds and the integrity of sport is protected.

"Our hope is that this is resolved quickly and the medalists get the medal moment they've earned here in Beijing."

NATHAN CHEN, AMERICAN FIGURE SKATER WHO WON GOLD

"Whatever happens to be the case will be the case. But again... I'm really proud of the way that Team USA put down, and (I'm) looking forward to hearing what comes out of this."

Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Michael Perry

