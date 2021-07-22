Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Sports

Olympics Scandals over ceremony have deterred some, Tokyo 2020 head says

Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto delivers her opening speech prior to a giant 10-metre 'MOCCO' puppet performance ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 17, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

TOKYO, July 22 (Reuters) - A series of recent scandals engulfing officials working on the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Games may have discouraged some people from watching the event, the president of Tokyo 2020 said on Thursday.

Seiko Hashimoto also told reporters that she had no intention of resigning after the latest scandal, in which organisers fired the director of the ceremony after past comments about the Holocaust surfaced.

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by David Dolan and Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

