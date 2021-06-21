Olympics Tokyo organisers to cap spectators at 10,000 per venue

People walk outside the Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) headquarters near the National Stadium, the main stadium for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

TOKYO, June 21 (Reuters) - Organiers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Monday capped the number of spectators at 10,000 people per venue for the Games, or 50% of capacity, promising to hold the event safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The spectator limit for the Olympic Games will be set at 50% of venue capacity up to a maximum of 10,000 people," organisers said in a statement.

Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Kevin Liffey

