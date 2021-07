TOKYO, July 27 (Reuters) - (This story was corrected to say only one of the athletes is Dutch tennis player, not both)

Two athletes, including a Dutch tennis player, and 12 security staff for the Games have tested positive for the coronavirus, Jiji news agency reported on Tuesday.

