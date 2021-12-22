Olympics-World reacts to news NHL players will not join in Beijing Games

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Players, officials and organizations reacted to the news the National Hockey League (NHL) will not send its players to compete in the men's ice hockey tournament at the Beijing Games after a surge in COVID-19 cases hit its schedule. read more

SIDNEY CROSBY, CANADIAN TWO-TIME OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST AND PITTSBURGH PENGUINS CENTER

"It's difficult to kind of wrap your head around, given the fact that we thought we would have the opportunity this time... These are experiences of a lifetime that you don't get very many of as an athlete, and you might only get one. And it just might happen to kind of fall into your window, and if that doesn't work out, that's unfortunate."

NHL PLAYERS ASSOCIATION EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR DON FEHR

"Since the CBA extension was reached 17 months ago, NHL players have looked forward with great anticipation to once again participating in the Winter Olympics. Until very recently, we seemed to be on a clear path to go to Beijing. COVID-19 has unfortunately intervened, forcing dozens of games to be postponed this month alone. No matter how much we wish it were not the case, we need to utilize the Olympic period to reschedule these games."

USA HOCKEY

"While we're disappointed, we certainly respect the decision of the NHL and NHLPA. Regardless, we remain excited about the upcoming Olympic Winter Games and look forward to putting a team together that gives us the best chance to win a gold medal in Beijing. With the NHL personnel we previously announced as part of our management team and coaching staff no longer available, we'll shortly be announcing new people to fill those roles. Further, we expect to name our final roster by mid-January."

INTERNATIONAL ICE HOCKEY FEDERATION PRESIDENT LUC TARDIF

"Although we are disappointed to receive this decision by the NHL and NHLPA, we nevertheless fully understand the circumstances that forced this action to be taken. Throughout the discussions with the IOC, BOCOG, NHL, and NHLPA, we always operated with the understanding that this was a scenario that might occur. It was a shock to see how COVID-19 affected the NHL schedule almost overnight, and we understand the NHL’s decision is in the best interest of the health and safety of its players."

DAVID SHOEMAKER, CEO AND SECRETARY GENERAL, CANADIAN OLYMPIC COMMITTEE

"Today’s announcement by the NHL is undoubtedly disappointing for some hockey fans. However, given the recent changes to the NHL schedule, the Canadian Olympic Committee understands the decision.

There is an extraordinarily deep talent pool in Canadian hockey. We’re excited to rally behind the men’s team as it steps on to the ice for its first game on February 10th, attempting to win its fourth consecutive medal. And, together with fans from across the country, we will be cheering for Canada’s incredible women’s team as it competes for its seventh consecutive Olympic medal and fifth gold."

JOHAN GARPENLOV, SWEDISH NATIONAL TEAM HEAD COACH

"I think it's very sad, both for us in the leadership team but also for all the players. We were looking forward to a tournament with the best players available to meet the best players from the other nations. Right now it's a sad decision that we have received.

"We have worked all autumn with two tracks, an NHL track and a European track. We have played two tournaments during the autumn where we have two more or less completely different teams, and we've had that because it could happen that the NHL players might decline. What will happen now is that we'll work with the European track 100 percent and put the NHL track to the side."

Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York, Manasi Pathak and Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, and Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Howard Goller

