Olympique Lyonnais' takeover by Textor's Eagle Football postponed to Nov. 17















Oct 24 (Reuters) - The closing of Olympique Lyonnais' (OLG.PA) takeover by U.S. businessman John Textor's Eagle Football has been postponed until Nov. 17, the French football club said on Monday.

The closing of the transaction, already pushed back in September, had been expected to take place last Friday.

Lyon said in a statement there had been "substantial progress" in the talks with Eagle Football, and that all its lenders had approved the necessary waivers, to take effect at the closing of the deal.

Reporting by Tristan Chabba; editing by Milla Nissi











