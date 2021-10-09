Skip to main content

Opelka advances, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells

Oct 9, 2021; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) reacts after winning a point against Garbine Muguruza (ESP) at Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Reilly Opelka fired off 11 aces in a 7-5 6-3 win over Japan's Taro Daniel as he advanced to the third round of Indian Wells on Saturday.

The 24-year-old American, who enjoyed his best Grand Slam showing last month when he reached the fourth round of the U.S. Open, won more than 90% of his first-serve points and never faced a break point as he made light work of Daniel.

Polish eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz broke down the stubborn resistance of Alexei Popyrin to secure a 6-1 7-5 win.

Australian Ajla Tomljanovic secured the sole upset of the early matches, recovering from a rocky second set to send fifth seed Garbine Muguruza packing 6-3 1-6 6-3.

"I was really looking forward to playing Garbine because I did lose last couple of times but I did try to focus on that one time I beat her and channel that energy, so I was really happy I got through today," Tomljanovic said in a post-match interview.

Newly minted U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev will be in action later on Saturday against Mackenzie McDonald, while defending women's champion Bianca Andreescu will play American Alison Riske.

Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York, editing by Pritha Sarkar

