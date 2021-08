People take photos with an Olympic rings monument outside the National Stadium, the main stadium of Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Tokyo, Japan July 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Tokyo Olympics organisers on Wednesday reported 29 new Games-related COVID-19 cases, including four athletes. Three of the four infected athletes are in the Greek artistic swimming team, the organisers said, without providing further details. Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka Editing by Shri Navaratnam Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.