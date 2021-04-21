Apr 10, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander (25) rounds second base after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a sprained left ankle.

Santander will miss approximately two to four weeks, manager Brandon Hyde said prior to the team's 3-0 loss to the Miami Marlins.

The 26-year-old Santander was injured Tuesday while returning to first base on a pickoff throw. He fell to the ground in pain and had to be helped off the field.

X-rays displayed there was no fracture but an MRI exam revealed the sprain.

Hyde said the diagnosis was encouraging to him.

"Very positive news," Hyde said. "Really pleased with the results we got this morning, because when I went out there I was expecting the worst."

The switch-hitting Santander is batting .196 with two homers and eight RBIs in 16 games this season.

Last season, Santander batted .261 with 11 homers and 32 RBIs in 37 games. In 2019, he hit a career-best 20 homers.

Outfielder Ryan McKenna, 24, was recalled from the alternate training site and went hitless in two at-bats on Wednesday. McKenna's average dropped to .167 in 12 appearances this season.

