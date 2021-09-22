Skip to main content

Sports

Osaka confirms withdrawal from Indian Wells

1 minute read

Sep 3, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Naomi Osaka of Japan serves against Leylah Annie Fernandez of Canada (not pictured) on day five of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Naomi Osaka, who said at the U.S. Open that she planned to take a break from tennis, has officially pulled out of next month's BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

The four-time Grand Slam champion fell in the third round of the year's final major and afterwards told reporters she needed the break to concentrate on her mental health. read more

Osaka has struggled on court since she withdrew from the French Open in May amid a row with tournament officials over required media appearances, which she said had a negative impact on her.

The 23-year-old Japanese player won her first WTA title at Indian Wells in 2018.

"We look forward to seeing you in 2022, Naomi," the tournament said on Twitter.

Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 7:11 PM UTC

Pele sings for Santos as recovery continues

Pele delighted fans of his former club Santos on Wednesday after his daughter posted a video of him singing the club’s anthem as the three-time World Cup winner continues his recovery from colon surgery.

Sports
Osaka confirms withdrawal from Indian Wells
Sports
'Say cheese', Europeans court Packers fans at Ryder Cup
Sports
Can you 'own' a goal? Collectible NFTs rolling into elite soccer
Sports
MLB roundup: Giants slip by Padres to keep NL West lead