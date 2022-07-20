Osaka parts ways with coach Fissette

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Tennis Training - Ariake Tennis Park, Tokyo, Japan - July 19, 2021 Naomi Osaka of Japan speaks to her coach, Wim Fissette during training REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

July 20 (Reuters) - Former world number one Naomi Osaka's coach Wim Fissette said on Wednesday that the pair had ended their partnership after working together since 2019.

Japan's Osaka won the U.S. Open in 2020 and the Australian Open the following year under Belgian coach Fissette's guidance.

"It has been a privilege to coach Naomi since 2019 and see her grow into the champion she has become," Fissette said in a post on Instagram.

"She has inspired a whole new generation to fall in love with the game and to speak up for what they believe in and it's been incredible to play a part in that journey."

Fissette previously worked with top players including Victoria Azarenka, Kim Clijsters and Simona Halep.

