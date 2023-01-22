Ostapenko knocks out Gauff to reach Australian Open quarters

[1/5] Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 22, 2023 Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko in action during her fourth round match against Coco Gauff of the U.S. REUTERS/Carl Recine















MELBOURNE, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Jelena Ostapenko stunned Coco Gauff 7-5 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Open on Sunday after putting on a power-hitting clinic.

Latvian Ostapenko has struggled to reach the heights of her French Open-winning days but the 17th seed simply overpowered the American at Margaret Court Arena.

Ostapenko was ruthless in the finish, unleashing a thumping forehand down the line to bring up match point, then clipping the line with a crosscourt forehand winner to give Gauff no chance.

The 17th seed will meet Elena Rybakina, who shocked top seed Iga Swiatek, for a place in the semi-final.

Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Peter Rutherford











