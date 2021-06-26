Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Ostapenko wins Baltic battle to claim Eastbourne title

2 minute read
1/3

Tennis - WTA 500 - Eastbourne International - Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club, Eastbourne, Britain - June 26, 2021 Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Estonia's Anett Kontaveit Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

June 26 (Reuters) - Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko warmed up for Wimbledon by winning an all-Baltic battle against Anett Kontaveit to claim the Eastbourne title on Saturday, crowning an impressive week with a 6-3 6-3 victory at Devonshire Park.

The 2017 French Open champion has struggled in recent years to match that form but the Latvian's fourth career title will send her to the All England Club full of confidence.

"I'm really happy with the way I played the whole week," Ostapenko told reporters. "There were some close matches, but I was fighting until the last moment.

"I played really well, and I think the semi-final and final I played really on a high level."

Estonian Kontaveit had won their two previous meetings but Ostapenko powered to victory in little over an hour.

"I think it's just the beginning," 24-year-old wildcard Ostapenko said. "If I keep playing the way I played this tournament, I think I can be back in the top 10 and play well.

"I just have to keep that in my mind and work even harder."

Australian Alex de Minaur won the men's title, beating Italian Lorenzo Sonego 4-6 6-4 7-6(5) to claim his fifth career title and first on grasscourts.

His win will push him to a new career high ranking of 15.

Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 5:39 PM UTCDjokovic looking to peak at Grand Slams with eye on 20th at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic arrives at Wimbledon looking to join Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal on 20 Grand Slam titles and the world number one said he has changed his calendar to ensure his focus is on peaking at the majors at this stage of his career.

SportsMLB roundup: Phils, Mets split after Aaron Nola's strikeout spree
SportsAll smiles for Biles, as Tokyo comes into focus at U.S. trials
SportsWimbledon order of play on Monday
SportsTeenager Knighton keeps record-breaking year on track at U.S. trials