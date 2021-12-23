Out-of-favour Cuisance wants more chances at Bayern

BERLIN, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Bayern Munich midfielder Michael Cuisance said on Thursday he wanted to remain at the German champions despite having failed to nail down a starting spot since joining in 2019, and coach Julian Nagelsmann hinting at a loan move for the Frenchman.

Cuisance, 22, had arrived from Borussia Moenchengladbach in 2019 as an exceptional midfield talent but has not broken through, even after a loan spell at Olympique Marseille last season.

"I am not a player who causes turmoil. I do not want a fight with the club," Cuisance told Bild newspaper following reports in German media in the past few weeks about dissatisfaction over his limited playing time.

"I have a good character. You can ask Julian Nagelsmann. I am a hard worker," Cuisance said. "I have what it takes to regularly play for a club like Bayern. I am convinced of that. "But I got too few chances."

Cuisance has made just one brief league appearance as a substitute this season and Nagelsmann last week had suggested a loan move in the winter.

"I will discuss this with the player," the coach said. "He has too little playing time. We have to have talks to see what makes best sense."

Cuisance, who has a contract to 2024, said any decision would have to give him more playing time.

"We will sit down together and discuss this. In my situation I want more matches, more playing time," he said. "I show the coaches what I can do every day. But I can't blame him (Nagelsmann). We have played a great first half of the season."

Bayern are nine points clear at the top of the Bundesliga with the league resuming on Jan. 7 following a three-week winter break.

