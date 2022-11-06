Ovechkin breaks Howe's record for most goals with one team

[1/2] Nov 5, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) waves to fans after scoring a goal against the Arizona Coyotes in the second period at Capital One Arena. Ovechkin broke the record for most goals by a player with the same team in NHL history with the goal. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports















Nov 5 (Reuters) - Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin broke Hall of Famer Gordie Howe's record for the most goals scored with a single National Hockey League (NHL) franchise on Saturday, earning his 787th career goal in the second period against the Arizona Coyotes.

The 37-year-old Russian winger whacked a mighty slap shot on a power play past goalkeeper Karel Vejmelka, with assists from team mates Trevor van Riemsdyk and Anthony Mantha, bringing the home crowd to their feet inside Capital One Arena.

Ovechkin, who was Washington's first overall pick in 2004, sits behind Canadian greats Howe (801) and Wayne Gretzky (894) on the all-time scoring list. He holds the record outright for most power play goals.

"Most goals ever with the same team. How blessed are we? Thank you Alex," team owner Ted Leonsis wrote on Twitter.

Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York; Editing by Michael Perry











