Over 50,000 trained to provide World Cup security - Qatar govt spokesperson
DOHA, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Over 50,000 people have been trained to provide security at the World Cup in line with FIFA standards, and international security personnel will operate under a unified Qatari command, an interior ministry spokesperson said.
Fans who do not have match tickets can apply for a 'Hayya card' after the World Cup group stages end on Dec 2, which is the permit to enter Qatar and access stadiums, the spokesperson also said.
Reporting by Andrew Mills; Writing by Lina Najem; editing by John Stonestreet
