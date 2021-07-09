Factbox: Overview of the Euro 2020 final

July 9 (Reuters) - The European Championship final between England and Italy takes place at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

In their last two competitive match-ups, Italy knocked England out of Euro 2012 in the quarter-finals and beat them again in a group stage match at the 2014 World Cup. The most recent friendly clash in March 2018 ended 1-1 at Wembley.

The following is an overview of the two contenders:

ENGLAND

England could end a 55-year trophy drought and win their first European Championship as they appear in their first major final since 1966, when they won the World Cup on home soil.

After beating Germany 2-0 in the Round of 16 and thumping Ukraine 4-0 in the quarter-finals, they defeated a resilient Denmark side 2-1 in extra time.

At Euro 2016 England were knocked out by Iceland in the last 16, while their best previous performances were reaching the semi-finals in 1968 and 1996.

Group performance:

England 1-0 Croatia

England 0-0 Scotland

Czech Republic 0-1 England

Round of 16:

England 2-0 Germany

Quarter-final:

Ukraine 0-4 England

Semi-final:

England 2-1 Denmark

William Hill odds to win tournament: 5-6

William Hill odds to beat Italy in 90 minutes: 17-10

ITALY

After comfortably securing first place in Group A, Italy beat Austria, top-ranked Belgium and Spain on penalties in the semi-finals.

The team led by Roberto Mancini is on a 33-match unbeaten streak, a sensational revival after they failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Italy are looking to win the European Championship for the first time since 1968 and secure their first major trophy since lifting the 2006 World Cup.

At Euro 2016 they were knocked out by Germany in the quarter-finals, losing 6-5 on penalties. The Azzurri last reached the Euro final in 2012, only to lose 4-0 to Spain.

Group Performance:

Turkey 0-3 Italy

Italy 3-0 Switzerland

Italy 1-0 Wales

Round of 16:

Italy 2-1 Austria

Quarter-final:

Belgium 1-2 Italy

Semi-final:

Italy 1-1 Spain

4-2

(on penalties)

William Hill odds to win tournament: Evens

William Hill odds to beat England in 90 minutes: 19-10

Complied by Federica Urso and Federico Maccioni; Editing by Ken Ferris

