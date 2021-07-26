Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Oympics-Triathlon-Duffy wins women's gold for Bermuda

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Triathlon - Women's Olympic Distance - Final - Odaiba Marine Park, Tokyo, Japan July 27, 2021. Flora Duffy of Bermuda celebrates victory. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

TOKYO, July 27 (Reuters) - Flora Duffy won Bermuda’s first-ever Olympic gold medal when she delivered a dominating run leg to convincingly triumph in the women’s triathlon on a stormy Tokyo course on Tuesday.

Duffy, 33, was part of a group of seven who broke clear at the start of the 40km bike leg but then stamped her authority on the race with a fantastic performance over the 10km run to finish in one hour, 53.36 minutes.

Briton Georgia Taylor-Brown overcame a flat tyre near the end of the bike leg to chase back and take silver, 74 seconds behind, following the silver taken by compatriot Alex Yee in the men's race on Monday.

Katie Zaferes won bronze for the United States.

Reporting by Mitch Phillips; editing by Stephen Coates

