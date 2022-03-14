Packers sign LB Preston Smith to four-year extension

Nov 29, 2020; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) returns a fumble recovery for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

2022-03-14 14:36:54 GMT+00:00 - Green Bay Packers linebacker Preston Smith signed a four-year contract extension that reportedly comes with a chance to make $71 million over the next five seasons.

Smith signed the deal Monday as the Packers work to reduce their salary-cap burden for 2022.

Multiple reports pegged the value of the four-year extension, tacked on to the final year of his current deal, at $52.5 million, and $65 million over the length of the five-year contract. With incentives, Smith could earn $71 million.

Smith, 29, had 9.0 sacks and two forced fumbles in 2021 and has 49.5 career sacks in seven seasons.

He played for the Washington franchse from 2015-18 before joining the Packers.

--Field Level Media

