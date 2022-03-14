Packers sign LB Preston Smith to four-year extension
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
2022-03-14 14:36:54 GMT+00:00 - Green Bay Packers linebacker Preston Smith signed a four-year contract extension that reportedly comes with a chance to make $71 million over the next five seasons.
Smith signed the deal Monday as the Packers work to reduce their salary-cap burden for 2022.
Multiple reports pegged the value of the four-year extension, tacked on to the final year of his current deal, at $52.5 million, and $65 million over the length of the five-year contract. With incentives, Smith could earn $71 million.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Smith, 29, had 9.0 sacks and two forced fumbles in 2021 and has 49.5 career sacks in seven seasons.
He played for the Washington franchse from 2015-18 before joining the Packers.
--Field Level Media
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.