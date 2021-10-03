Padres' collapse could lead to dismissal of manager Jayce Tingler

Oct 1, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; San Diego Padres manager Jayce Tingler (32) consults with a coach during the third inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

2021-10-03 01:13:30 GMT+00:00 - The late-season collapse of the San Diego Padres is expected to mark the end of Jayce Tingler's two-year stint as manager.

Major League Baseball Network reported Saturday that Tingler "will be relieved of his managerial duties." It is known that San Diego general manager A.J. Preller is considering a change.

The Padres responded to the report by MLBN's Jon Heyman with a statement.

"Per A.J. Preller, no decision has been made on Jayce's employment status at this time. Heyman's report is completely premature. (Tingler) will be managing our game today."

The Padres are 79-82 after ending a seven-game losing streak with a 3-2, 10-inning victory over the San Francisco Giants on Saturday. After being 67-49 on Aug. 10, San Diego has gone a porous 12-33 in a startling fall from likely playoff participant to clinching a losing campaign.

The Padres are 27 games behind the first-place Giants in the National League West.

"Look, I hear the same things you hear," Tingler told reporters after Saturday's game of his status. "But at the same time, I'm trying to be present and trying to manage.

"I feel bad for the noise for the guys. I'm really proud of the way they have been busting. They deserved the win today."

Tingler said the dialogue between himself and Preller has remained good down the stretch of the season.

"A.J. and I have been talking." Tingler said. "We'll talk postgame and we'll talk tomorrow morning. Look, I don't have social media. I do have a phone and I get a lot of texts. So look, I get it."

Tensions in the clubhouse became a hot topic two weeks ago when third baseman Manny Machado and shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. engaged in an intense shouting match and were separated by teammates.

The Padres conclude their season on Sunday against the Giants. Teams typically dismiss managers one day later.

San Diego went 37-23 and won a first-round playoff series in Tingler's first season as manager. He was runner-up for NL Manager of the Year honors for the shortened campaign.

