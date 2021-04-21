Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Apr 21, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dinelson Lamet (29) walks to the dugout during the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres right-hander Dinelson Lamet departed Wednesday's start against the Milwaukee Brewers after two innings due to forearm tightness.

The 28-year-old Lamet, who finished fourth in National League Cy Young Award balloting last season, was making his first start of the season.

He missed the 2020 postseason due to elbow issues and avoided surgery by rehabbing the arm during the offseason.

Lamet threw 29 pitches, allowing one hit and one walk with four strikeouts, before exiting.

Lamet went 3-1 with a 2.09 ERA in 12 starts last season. He struck out 93 in 69 innings.

